Greece’s energy dependency on Turkey set to rise dramatically in 2021

Greece currently imports 17% of its natural gas from pipelines passing through Turkish territory. A reconfiguration of gas pipelines means that, starting next year, the share of gas transiting through Turkey will rise to 80%, making Greece highly energy-dependent on a neighbor with whom relations have been ever more difficult than usual recently. Both countries are highly dependent on fuel imports; both import 100% of their gas and 96-98% of their oil. However, Turkey has the geographic advantage of gas- and oil-producing neighbors. Plus, it followed a policy of inclusion in energy networks earlier.