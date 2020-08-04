Diagnostic Covid-19 tests to be offered in Thessaloniki airport

Travellers arriving or departing from Thessaloniki’s international airport will be able to do a molecular test to determine whether they have been infected by the novel coronavirus as of August 21, the airport operator said on Tuesday.

The airport has teamed up with the Interbalkan Medical Centre in Thessaloniki to set up a small medical unit in departures to test tourists, Fraport Greece said.

The test will cost 70 euros and the result will be announced about six hours after taking the sample.

The service will be available Monday to Sunday, from 8.30 a.m. to 10.30 p.m.