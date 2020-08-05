A return to telework and staggered shifts is on the cards for civil servants in the public sector and at municipal authorities due to the spike in the coronavirus pandemic, according to Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos.

It was not announced exactly when the measure will be implemented, but Theodorikakos said on Tuesday that he has already discussed the issue with Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias and infectious disease specialist and government adviser Sotiris Tsiodras.

The last time the measure was implemented, in April, civil servants had the opportunity to go into work between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. with a corresponding variation in their departure time, in order to ensure that public transport was not overcrowded.

At the same time, civil servants belonging to vulnerable groups will have the right to work remotely.

The new measures will limit contact with the public, which will, for certain transactions, visit public sector offices by appointment only.