Mitsotakis on coronavirus: ‘Complacency cannot be justified’

Concerned about a new spike in coronavirus infections in Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned on Wednesday that complacency is not an option if the number of new infections is to remain low in the country.

Speaking at the start of a regular teleconference on the developments concerning the pandemic, he said the recent “significant rise” in new cases is different from the one observed at the start of the pandemic.

“The increase in new cases is mainly due to a relaxation of the compliance measures within our country in July. And in that I believe we all have a responsibility for this. Only 10 percent of cases are imported; most cases at the moment are domestic,” he said.

On Tuesday, health authorities confirmed 121 new cases in 24 hours, the largest number since April 22.

Infectious diseases expert Sotiris Tsiodras, who made his first and exceptional appearance in a televised briefing since May 26, said the jump in infections is mainly due to community transmission and much less to tourism.

“We had stated very clearly in the announcements made at the end of April by me and the members of the government and by all those in charge…that the plan for the day after [the lockdown] is not a plan to end the health and financial crisis, nor is it a simple plan to return to some normality,” Mitsotakis continued.

“Normality, as we knew it until February and until the scientific community discovers the much-needed vaccine, but also the necessary treatment protocols, does not exist. That is why complacency cannot be justified,” he added.

“The faithful adherence to the rules becomes even more imperative from now on.”