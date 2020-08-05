New cabinet ministers sworn in

[Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]

The five new members of the Greek cabinet were sworn in on Wednesday, a day after the mini-reshuffle of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The new ministers are Panagiotis Tsakloglou, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs responsible for issue of social security; Zoe Rapti, Deputy Health Minister responsible for issues of Mental Health; and Nikos Tagaras, Deputy Environment and Energy Minister responsible for environment protection issues.

Additionally, two deputy ministers were promoted to alternate ministers.

Theodoros Skylakakis will now be Alternate Finance Minister responsible for Fiscal Policy and Nikos Papathanasis has been made Alternate Development and Investments Minister responsible for private investments and for public and private-sector partnerships.

The swearing-in ceremony took place before President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and in the presence of Mitsotakis at the Presidential Mansion.

[ANA-MPA]