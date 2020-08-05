One Greek dead, two injured in Beirut explosions, sources say

An army helicopter drops water at the scene of Tuesday's massive explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 5, 2020. [Hussein Malla/AP]

One Greek national has died and two were injured in major blast in Lebanon that killed at least 100 people and injured more than 4,000 in the capital’s port on Tuesday, according to updated information from Foreign Ministry sources on Wednesday.

The same sources said all three are women, but no further details were provided.

The Greek-Orthodox hospital in Beirut was closed due to damages and patients were transported to other clinics, they added.

Earlier on wednesday, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection said Greece send a Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) rescue team to Lebanon as an immediate relief response, after Lebanon lodged a request through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.