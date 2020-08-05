Five accused of running cyber-fraud ring

A case file was submitted on Wednesday by the Papagou-Holargos police department in Athens against five Greeks, aged 46, 40, 51, 22 and 38, who are accused of belonging to a criminal gang that committed online fraud and violated money laundering laws.



According to the investigation, the group was active from the beginning of October 2019 until mid-March 2020, having established a company with an online store.



It purported to sell mobile phones and electronic goods at very reasonable prices through their website and popular consumer websites.



Buyers were persuaded to pay upfront but never received the items they had supposedly purchased.



So far, a total of 84 cases of fraud have been reported and investigated.



The profits made by the defendants exceed 120,000 euros.