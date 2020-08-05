Turkish military planes violate Greek airspace 33 times in a day
Eight Turkish military airplanes carried out a total of 33 violations of Greece’s national airspace over the course of one day on Wednesday, Greek military authorities have said.
The six F-16s and two CN-235s made unauthorized flights over islands of the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean, while they also violated the Athens Flight Information Region on four occasions.
The Turkish aircraft were identified and chased off according to the international rules of engagement.