Greece-Egypt deal cancels out Turkey-Libya memorandum, says Dendias

Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday hailed a maritime boundaries agreement with Egypt as “historic,” adding that the deal canceled out an “illegal” memorandum signed between Turkey and Libya.

Speaking during a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, Dendias said the “mutually beneficial deal,” which sets out an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) between the two countries, was based on the principles of international law and the law of the sea, adding that it would contribute to stability and security in the region.

Dendias also lashed out at the maritime boundaries deal signed last year between Turkey and Libya’s internationally-recognized government, describing it as void and legally groundless.

“Today’s agreement confirms and consolidates our islands’ right to a continental shelf and exclusive economic zone,” Dendias said.

Speaking of the Turkey-Libya deal, he said: “It has ended up in the garbage bin, where it always belonged.”

