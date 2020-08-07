Saronic island of Poros on lockdown after Covid outbreak

[Civil Protection Authority]

Strict containment measures went into effect on the Saronic Gulf island of Poros on Friday after 13 people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The measures include a curfew shutting down all businesses from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. the following day, a ban on public and private gatherings of any kind involving more than nine people, the suspensions of farmers’ markets, villages festivals and other such public gatherings, as well as a cap of four (or six if they belong to the same household) on the number of people allowed to sit at the same cafe or restaurant table.

Masks have also been made mandatory in all public spaces, indoor and out.

The restrictions will apply through August 17 at least, pending a fresh assessment of the course of the outbreak on the island, which belongs administratively to the Region of Attica

“The last few days have been worrying, as we have seen a significant relaxation and a rise of cases. But our safety depends on our individual conscience,” said Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis, who is also the president of the Athens Medical Association.

Attica and the northern region of Thessaloniki were responsible for the majority of Thursday’s 153 new Covid-19 cases, according to the daily bulletin published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), with 40 and 38 confirmed infections respectively.

Patoulis also announced the launch of a campaign to raise public awareness of the importance of complying with health safety regulations. The campaign will be focused mainly at the capital’s beaches, where some of the worst offenses have been reported.