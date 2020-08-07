US sends positive message on Greece-Egypt EEZ deal

“The United States encourages all states to resolve their maritime boundaries peacefully in accordance with international law,” a spokesperson for the US Department of State has said following the signing of a maritime borders agreement between Greece and Egypt on Thursday.

The unnamed American official’s comment to Greek journalists appeared to signal Washington’s support for the agreement, which delineates and exclusive economic zone between the two Mediterranean countries.

The deal was signed in Cairo by foreign minister Sameh Shoukry of Egypt and Greece’s Nikos Dendias, and seeks to safeguard the two countries’ access to promising oil and gas reserves.