Greece-Egypt EEZ deal ‘whets Turkey’s appetite,’ says former leftist FM

Former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias accuses the government of conceding “without principles” to a “friendly country” when it signed an exclusive economic zone agreement with Egypt on Thursday.

The agreement, said the leftist official in a post of Facebook on Thursday night following, simply “whets Turkey’s appetite.”

“What can anyone expect after everything we’ve seen that the government will do in response to Turkish pressure?” Kotzias said, accusing the conservatives of accepting the “arbitrary demands” not just of Egypt, but also of Italy, with whom Greece signed a separate EEZ agreement in June.