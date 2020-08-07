EU foreign affairs chief urges Greek-Turkish dialogue

The European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, is urging Turkey and Greece not to give up on efforts to bridge their differences and to continue to “work in good faith.”

“Good EU-Turkey relations are in the interest of all; we need to jointly address differences through dialogue and avoid unilateral actions,” Borrell said in a post on Twitter on Friday, following talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Malta.

The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, he added, “requires sustained de-escalation, concrete action and work in good faith, in accordance with international law.”

Borrell also said that EU relations with Turkey will be on the agenda of talks at an informal meeting of foreign ministers in Berlin at the end of the month.