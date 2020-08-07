151 new coronavirus infections detected in Greece

Greek health authorities announced 151 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the country in the last 24 hours, seven of which were imported infections detected at the country’s entry points.

This comes a day after the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) confirmed 153 new cases.

In its daily report on Friday, EODY said that the total number of infections has reached 5,270.

No new deaths were reported and the total number remains at 210. The median age of the patients who died was 76 years.

Fourteen patient remained intubated while another 129 have left ICU.

The total number of tests conducted by EODY health officials is 630,983.