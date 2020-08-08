Weber welcomes Greek-Egyptian maritime deal that ‘enhances peace’

The agreement signed between Greece and Egypt which designates an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean between the two countries “enhances peace and stability” in the region, the leader of the bloc’s largest political alliance said on Saturday.

“Good to see Greece worked with Egypt, to produce a legal agreement that enhances peace and stability in the EastMed,” said Manfred Weber, head of the centre-right EPP grouping in the EU Parliament.

He also called on the EU to “stand firmly with Greece against Turkish attempts to undermine international law in the region.”