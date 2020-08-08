Head of island police station to be removed over lax virus checks

The head of the police station on the Saronic Gulf island of Poros is expected to be removed after the local mayor accused him of not doing enough checks among local businesses for compliance with the safety measures against the coronavirus.

In comments made to broadcaster Skai on Friday, mayor Giannis Dimitriades said the municipality had to impose the measures because local police was not doing its job and that there was a general attitude of not intervening among officers serving on the island.

Sources in the Hellenic Police (ELAS), which started the procedure for his removal, said on Saturday that the head of the Poros police station has filed a complaint against his transfer on Saturday, which is expected to be assessed by the competent police bodies.

Health authorities have confirmed more than 30 infections on the island which have led Civil Protection to impose a series of restrictive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

These include a curfew shutting down all businesses from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. the following day, a ban on public and private gatherings of any kind involving more than nine people, the suspensions of farmers’ markets, villages festivals and other such public gatherings, as well as a cap of four (or six if they belong to the same household) on the number of people allowed to sit at the same cafe or restaurant table.

Masks have also been made mandatory in all public spaces, indoor and out.