CSKA Moscow's Greek coach tests positive for coronavirus

Basketball, Coronavirus

The Greek coach of Russian basketball giant CSKA Moscow Dimitris Itoudis has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to announcement by the team.

It added that the 49-year-old coach “did not need to be hospitalized” and will stay at his home in Athens for a while.

Itoudis, who has been coaching CSKA since 2014, will miss the first part of the Russian team’s training camp. His wife and daughter tested negative, the team said.

