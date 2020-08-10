Turkish research vessel has reached destination, Donmez says

[File photo]

Turkey’s Oruc Reis seismic vessel has arrived in its area of operation where it will conduct seismic research activity, Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday, according to a report in Anadolu Agency.

“Our MTA Oruc Reis seismic research vessel, reached the operation area after departing from Antalya, for its new mission in Mediterranean. 83 million Turkish people support you, Oruc Reis,” Donmez was cited as saying by Anadolu in a tweet.

He also said that Ankara’s research activities in the Mediterranean and Black Sea “will continue nonstop” to achieve “Turkey's energy independence.”

The Turkish seismic vessel is accompanied by two auxiliary vessels and will be conducting exploratory drilling from Monday until August 23, according to a navigational telex issued earlier in the day.

