Government calls off Thessaloniki International Fair due to Covid-19

The Greek government has decided to call off the 85th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) originally scheduled for September 5-13.

The decision was announced by the government’s alternate spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, after an alarming spike in the number of new daily confirmed cases and the number of people severely ill with Covid-19.



Additionally, the government said that passengers flying to Greece from Sweden, Belgium, Spain, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands as of August 17 will be required to show a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours of travel.

Similarly, a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours will be required for all visitors entering via Greece’s land borders.

Meanwhile, bars will have to close by midnight in several regions and islands, including Mykonos, Paros, Antiparos, Santorini, Rhodes, Kos and Zakynthos.

Health authorities reported a record 203 new infections on Sunday, the eighth consecutive day when the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) confirmed a three-digit number of cases.

