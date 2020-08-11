Dendias discusses East Med tensions with US envoy

[Nikos Dendias' Twitter account]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias discussed on Tuesday current tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean after Turkey sent a survey ship into an area within the Greek continental shelf with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt.

The minister said on his official Twitter account that the two officials discussed “Turkish illegal activities” in the region.

According to a navigational telex it issued, Ankara reserved an area south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo to conduct research over the next two weeks.

In response, Greece’s armed forces were placed in a state of absolute readiness, with units of the Hellenic Navy and Air Force deployed in the wider sea area where the Turkish research was expected.