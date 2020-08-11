Commission: East Med developments ‘extremely worrying’

The escalating tensions between Greece and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean is “extremely worrying,” European Commission foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said.

“We agree that the situation in the eastern Mediterranean is extremely worrying and needs to be solved in dialogue and not in a series and sequence of steps that are increasing the escalation and the tension,” he told journalists, adding that the EU stands "in full solidatity" with Greece and Cyprus.

Asked about Greece’s announced intention to request for an emergency EU Foreign Affairs Council, he said these are “always an issue of consultations among the member states” and that the appeal would be reviewed once Greece makes a formal request.