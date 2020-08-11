Greece’s Defense Council meeting amid rising tensions in East Med

[File photo]

Greece’s Defense Council was on Tuesday meeting under Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos amid an escalation of tensions with Turkey, state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency said, quoting ministry sources.

The meeting was attended by deputy National Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis and the country’s top military brass.

According to the same sources, the objective of the meeting was to evaluate the situation in the wider region and decide further action in response to Turkish provocations.