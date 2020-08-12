Concern over rise in intubated Covid patients

A tourist wearing a face mask to guard against the coronavirus is seen leaving the Stoa of Attalos in the Ancient Agora’s archaeological museum in central Athens, Tuesday. Greece’s Culture Ministry announced on Monday that it was closing the museum of the major archaeological site for two weeks after a cleaner there was diagnosed with Covid-19. Meanwhile, scientists are expressing concern over the rising number of intubated patients in intensive care units. Their number, now at 26, has doubled over the past week and nearly quadrupled since the beginning of August. [AP]