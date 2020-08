Dutch-owned company Ten Brinke plans to build a new shopping center at Neo Faliro, on the corner of Pireos and Kifissou streets.

Plans call for a 15,000-square meter, three-floor building, with one floor underground with 400 parking spaces.

The property where the new park is planned has been coveted for years; already in 2000, an Israeli firm had made plans to build a similar center there.