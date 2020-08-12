Erdogan to hold call with Merkel this week, Turkish media report
He said that Turkey had last month paused seismic research activities in the region at the request of Merkel “as a gesture of good will.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to hold a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel this week, according to reports in the Turkish media.
Erdogan wants to raise his proposal for a commonly accepted “formula” among the states of the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s Sabah newspaper reported.
The Turkish strongman on Tuesday spoke of a “formula that is acceptable to everyone and protects everyone’s rights.”
