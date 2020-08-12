Greece, Cyprus leaders discuss strategy

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades was briefed on Tuesday by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the situation in Greece’s continental shelf and exclusive economic zone, where Turkey’s seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis is currently stationed, with the two leaders agreeing on coordinated action.

In a written statement, Cyprus’ government spokesman Kyriakos Koushios said that the Greek premier informed Anastasiades by phone on the situation and the contacts he had with EU leaders following Turkey’s actions, which he claimed violate international law and the law of the sea.

The two leaders, Koushos said, coordinated their actions and agreed on further steps to be taken to deal with Turkey’s provocations, while vowing to remain in close contact. [Kathimerini Cyprus]