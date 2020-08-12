Dendias meets with Israeli ambassador

Bilateral relations between Greece and Israel and Turkey’s illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean were at the center of talks between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Israel’s ambassador in Athens, Yossi Amrani, the former said in a tweet Wednesday.



The meeting was held at the Foreign Ministry in Athens.



Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli embassy posted a tweet expressing solidarity with Greece amid a sharp increase in tensions with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean region.



“Israel is cautiously monitoring the increase in tension in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the tweet said.



“Israel expresses its full support and solidarity with Greece over its maritime zones and the right to determine its exclusive economic zone (EEZ),” it said.