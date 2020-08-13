Egypt says maritime border demarcation with Greece 'a turning point' relations

The Egyptian presidency said on Thursday the maritime deal signed earlier this month between Athens and Cairo is "a turning point in the bilateral relations between the two countries."

Presidency spokesperson Ambassador Bassam Rady said that Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Egyptian President Fattah al Sisi spoke on Wednesday on the phone and expressed their satisfaction over the agreement signed on August 6.

"The agreement contributes to achieving security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean," he said.

During the call, they also exchanged views on some regional issues, including developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

They agreed on the importance of intensifying coordination in this regard, taking into account the consistency of interests and common positions between the two countries, he said.