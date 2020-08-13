Prosecutor orders probe into infections at retirement home

A Greek prosecutor ordered on Thursdy an investigation into a string of infections at a retirement home in northern Greece, where 33 of the 150 residents and three staff members have tested positive for Covid-19.

Authorities say 20 people from the home at Asvestochori, a village outside the northern city of Thessaloniki, were taken to a hospital Wednesday with mild symptoms. The disease is believed to have been spread by a staff member who caught it from a relative who had visited a popular holiday resort.

Greece has seen a major rise in Covid-19 infections, which reached 262 on Wednesday -- the highest since the virus outbreak.

The country of 11 million has registered about 6,200 confirmed cases, and 216 deaths.

