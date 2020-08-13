Turkey’s East Med activities a threat to all states in region, says Dendias during Israel visit

Turkey’s illegal activities in the Eastern Mediterraenan undermine stability and security and are a threat to all countries in the region, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said during a visit to Israel on Thursday.

Dendias, who met with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, said he had thanked the country for its expression of solidarity with Greece over Turkey’s operations in the Eastern Mediterranean which have led to an escalation in tensions.

