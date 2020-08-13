Mitsotakis, Merkel speak ahead of Friday’s EU meeting

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of Friday’s emergency meeting of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council, according to reports.

According to the same reports, Mitsotakis briefed Merkel on Turkey’s illegal activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

No further details were immediately available about the call.

Earlier Thursday, Merkel held a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who reportedly said Ankara favored dialogue with Greece.

