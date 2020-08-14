New Covid-19 measures imposed as PM entreats young

Amid an upward trend in coronavirus infections, Greek health authorities Friday announced new restrictions aimed at curbing the virus’ spread while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appealed to young people to show greater caution following reports of overcrowding at nightclubs and concerts.

“I want to make a special appeal to young people,” Mitsotakis said. “Be careful; take care of yourselves; you are not invulnerable, and those who are particularly not invulnerable are your parents and grandparents,” he said.

Mitsotakis urged all citizens to wear masks in all public places and maintain a safe distance from vulnerable or elderly individuals. Later in the day, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias announced additional restrictions until August 24.

These include the extension of a curfew on bars and restaurants imposed on Mykonos and other popular tourist areas – obliging the establishments to close between midnight and 7 a.m. – to businesses in Attica including the islands of the Argosaronic and Kythira.

Restrictions are also being imposed on Paros and Antiparos. These include a midnight curfew for bars and restaurants and a ban on gatherings involving more than nine people. Moreover there is to be a cap of four (six if they belong to the same household) on the number of people allowed to sit at the same cafe or restaurant table.

Public and private gatherings involving more than 50 people (except theaters and cinemas where special restrictions are in place) are also banned in areas with higher infection rates.