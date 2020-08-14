Greek President rues 46 years since second phase of Cyprus invasion

Marking 46 years since the second phase of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus, the Greek president said that the perennial national goal is to end the occupation of the island’s northern part by Turkish troops.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou said that fresh threats and provocations by Ankara “are not going to distract us from our national priorities.”

“I think of Famagusta behind barbed wire, its beach hotels that were once full of life in ruins, its streets grassy, its houses deserted, looted. A ghost town, an empty shell, surrendered to abandonment and decay. But I do not think of it as a dead city. Whatever is kept alive in memory never dies,” she said.