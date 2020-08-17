EAB task force seen boosting its efficiency

Despite the chronic ailments of the debt-racked Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAB), the government has hopes that a team of experts can help boost its efficiency and even harness its potential for innovation.



Following a decision by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, a five-member task force is to be established with the aim of promoting research and development and innovation at the troubled state organization.



The five experts to comprise the team have not been named but reportedly come from Greek academia and have been distinguished for their work in innovation and research.