Two new Covid-19 deaths, 254 new infections confirmed

Greece’s Health Ministry said on Friday it had confirmed 254 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, 20 of which were detected in the country's entry points.

The total number of cases win the country now stands at 6,632, of which 55% percent are men.

The number of patients who are intubated stood at 22, with a median age of 63, while 136 have left ICU.

Heath authorities also confirmed two new deaths and the overall number of fatalities stands at 223. Their median age was 77 and 96% had an underlying health problem and/or was over 70 years old.

Finally, the total number of coronavirus tests conducted in Greece since the start of the pandemic has risen to 704,921.