NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

US Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Turkey's Cavusoglu

TAGS: Turkey

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, CNN quoted acting assistant secretary of state Michael Kozak as saying on Friday. 

The meeting would follow Pompeo's talks with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Vienna on Friday which focused on Turkish aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey's activities in the region were also the focus of a teleconference of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 