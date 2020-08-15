New coronavirus cases at 230; 3 deaths

Greek authorities have announced 230 new coronavirus cases over the past day, 27 from international arrivals. There were also 3 new deaths.

Total COVID-19 cases now stand at 6,858 with 226 deaths. There are 23 patients on ventilators, while 136 have exited intensive care units.

The sharp rise in new daily cases in August, and local outbreaks coinciding with the late opening of the tourist season after two months of strict lockdown, have led the government to impose new social distancing measures and restrictions. From Monday, bars, cafes and restaurants in many parts of the country, including the capital Athens, will have to close at midnight and not reopen before 7 a.m.

[AP]