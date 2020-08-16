Coronavirus cases top 7,000; 2 new deaths

Coronavirus cases topped 7,000 in Greece Sunday, as health authorities announced 217 cases over the past 24 hours, 15 of them from incoming travelers.

There are now a total of 7,075 cases, of which 2,488 since Aug.1. Also, two new deaths were announced Sunday, raising the total to 228.

There are 24 patients on ventilators, while 136 have exited intensive care units.

From Monday, bars, cafes, clubs and restaurants in the capital Athens, and several areas across the country, will have to close at midnight.

[AP]