Elderly couple die in Kypseli apartment fire

Firemen pulled the charred remains of an elderly couple out of an apartment in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Kypseli, where a fire broke out on Monday afternoon.



According to neighbors, a 90-year-old man and his 86-year-old wife lived in the fifth-floor apartment on Filotimou Street.



A total of 24 firefighters and eight fire engines were sent to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control before it could spread to the rest of the block.



The victims’ apartment, however, was destroyed.



An investigation was launched by the fire service into the cause of the blaze.