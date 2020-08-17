Egypt parliament okays EEZ deal with Greece

The Egyptian parliament has ratified an agreement designating an exclusive economic zone in the Eastern Mediterranean between Greece and Egypt, an area containing promising oil and gas reserves.

According to local media, the deal, which was signed between the two countries on August 6, was approved Monday by the constitutional and legislative committee of the House of Representatives.

Speaking on Skai TV, the Greek government’s alternate spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni said that Greece’s parliament will ratify the Egypt deal, as well as a similar agreement with Italy, in the coming week.