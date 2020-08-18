British tourist dies from Corfu balcony fall in suspected suicide

A British tourist has died after he fell off the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in what police believe to be a suicide on the island of Corfu shortly after midnight on Monday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old was vacationing with his partner for a few days at the Kanoni peninsula, just south of Corfu Town.

The island’s medical examiner Ioannis Aivatidis said authorities will also examine the side effects of the antidepressants the man was taking.

Authorities have excluded any foul play.