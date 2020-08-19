Island wind farms a source of divisions

The sole operating wind turbine on the island of Tinos is seen in this photo. The decision of the company that has undertaken the project of installing a wind farm there to file lawsuits against some 100 residents over their reaction to the plan is the latest episode in the saga concerning the prospect of installing wind farms on the Greek islands. Locals are intent on preserving the landscape and environment from what they say is the uncontrolled proliferation of turbines, frustrating companies that received the relevant licenses years ago but are constantly encountering obstacles to the completion of their investments.