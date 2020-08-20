Six officers, detainees quarantined after positive virus test

Six police officers from two precincts in central Athens and an unspecified number of detainees were placed in quarantine for two weeks on Thursday after one of the men held in the cells tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The infected man, an Albanian national, was in detention at the police station in Omonoia square in central Athens, waiting for his deportation.

On Thursday morning, he said he felt unwell and was transferred to Sotiria Hospital were his infection was confirmed.

He had originally been detained in the nearby Exarcheia precinct but was transferred to the Omonoia police station on Wednesday due to a lack of space.

Both precincts have been disinfected while four officers from Omonoia and two from Exarcheia will be tested for the virus.