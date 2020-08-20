NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Police break up party with 500 guests on Mykonos

TAGS: Coronavirus, Crime

Police on Mykonos raided a rented villa in the area of Ftelia where a private party was under way in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to local reports, some 500 people had been in attendance at the party.

Police arrested a man, believed to have been renting the property in the area of Ftelia, on charges of disturbing the peace, as well as a Spanish couple who are both said to have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and were supposed to be in quarantine.

They were to face a prosecutor later in the day.
 

