In call with Cavusoglu, NATO chief expresses concerns regarding East Med tensions

Recent developments in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as in Libya, were the focus of a telephone call between NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday.

In a statement, NATO said that Stoltenberg expressed concerns regarding current tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

“He stressed that dialogue and de-escalation are in the best interest of the region, and that the situation must be resolved in a spirit of allied solidarity and in accordance with international law,” NATO said.

According to NATO, “Stoltenberg recalled that Turkey and Greece have been committed NATO allies for decades, working together with all other allies to address common security challenges.”

On Libya, the NATO chief emphasized that the alliance fully supports the work of the United Nations to find a political settlement to the crisis.

“He stressed that all parties in Libya, and all members of the international community, should support the UN-led process and respect the UN arms embargo,” NATO said.

Stoltenberg also expressed support for the Berlin Process, which is complementary to the UN’s efforts to achieve peace and stability in Libya, it said.



