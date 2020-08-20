Police officers, detainees to be quarantined for 14 days

Six police officers from two precincts in Athens and an unspecified number of detainees were placed in quarantine for two weeks Thursday after one of the men held in the cells tested positive for the coronavirus.

The infected man, an Albanian national, was in detention at the police station in Omonia Square in central Athens while awaiting his deportation.

On Thursday morning, he said he felt unwell and was taken to the Sotiria Hospital, where his infection was confirmed. He had originally been detained in the nearby Exarchia precinct but was transferred to the Omonia police station on Wednesday due to a lack of space.

Both precincts have been disinfected while four officers from Omonia and two from Exarchia will be tested for the virus.

The development followed a similar incident at the Aghios Panteleimonas precinct, where 14 officers had to be quarantined after a Somali detainee tested positive for Covid.