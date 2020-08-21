Diplomatic efforts are already under by Berlin to convince Athens and Ankara to restart the stalled exploratory negotiations on bilateral issues which froze after Greece signed a maritime border deal with Egypt, angering Turkey.

The crucial dates will be after August 23, when Turkey’s Navtex - based on which the Oruc Reis vessel conducted seismic survey off Kastellorizo - expires.

During the informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (Gymnich), scheduled on August 27-28, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is expected to present a document on possible sanctions against Turkey for violating Greece’s and Cyprus’ continental shelf.

According to information, efforts are under way to schedule a trilateral meeting between the diplomatic advisers of Germany, Greece and Turkey(Jan Hecker, Eleni Sourani and Ibrahim Kalin respectively) on the same day.

Greek government sources reiterated that Athens is in favour of dialogue but it will all depend on Ankara’s actions and “provocations.”