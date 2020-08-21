Traffic restrictions for Grand Walk extended

The traffic restrictions in Athens to allow work for the Grand Walk – a zone of pedestrian areas and cycling lanes – are being extended for three months until November 21, authorities announced on Friday.

The extension concerns traffic restrictions on Panepistimiou, Filellinon, Vasilissis Olgas, Irodou Attikou and Stadiou streets (from Karagiorgi Servias to Mitropoleos Street) and on the section of Ermou Street from Athinas and Agion Asomaton streets.

It also concerns vehicles moving inside the Plaka area, bounded by Mitropoleos, Ermou, Athinas and Stadiou streets. The ban in Plaka excludes the vehicles of permanent residents, taxis and public transport.

Violations will carry a fine of 150 euros.