Tests on returning holidaymakers ramped up

Members of the Medical Association of Athens and the Regional Authority of Attica are seen at the port of Piraeus on Friday, taking the temperature of holidaymakers returning from the Greek islands. Medical staff at the port also submit travelers with symptoms, as well as random passengers, to swab tests for Covid-19. Greek authorities have redoubled their efforts to contain the pandemic amid a recent upward trend in infections. On Friday the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) announced 209 new infections and three new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 8,138 and the death toll to 238. [Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]