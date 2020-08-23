Athens bus fleet to get boost

The government has signed off on a decision allowing Athens Transport to hire 655 personnel with fast-track procedures and lease up to 300 buses, no more than 10 years old, to strengthen the capital's bus fleet.



The aim is to have more frequent runs and avoid overcrowding at the time of the pandemic, a Transport Ministry official said.



Athens Transport could also use up to 200 buses, and 550 drivers, from the regional intercity bus service (KTEL), which, like similar ones across Greece, is run as a cooperative of private bus owners.